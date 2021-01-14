Nepali Ambassador Rajbhandari Presented Letter of Credence To The King Of Belgium

Gahendra Rajbhandari, Ambassador of Nepal to Belgium, presented his Letters of Credence to the King of the Belgians, His Majesty King Philippe amidst a special official ceremony held today at the Royal Palace in Brussels.

Following the credential ceremony, Ambassador Rajbhandari had an audience with His Majesty King Philippe. During the audience, His Majesty the King congratulated Ambassador Rajbhandari on his appointment and wished him for the successful tenure.

While expressing happiness over the state of bilateral relations and economic cooperation between Nepal and Belgium, Ambassador Rajbhandari expressed that he would be making utmost efforts to further strengthen the existing relations to a new height during his tenure.

Ambassador Rajbhandari is the seventh Ambassador of Nepal to the Kingdom of Belgium after the establishment of residential Embassy of Nepal in Brussels in 1992.