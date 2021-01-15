3 Dead, 24 Injured After M6.2 Earthquake Hits Indonesia

3 Dead, 24 Injured After M6.2 Earthquake Hits Indonesia

Jan. 15, 2021, 7:56 a.m.

At least three people died and 24 were injured after a magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck the Indonesian province of West Sulawesi on Friday, the country's disaster mitigation agency said.

The quake hit at 2:18 a.m. local time (18:18 GMT Thursday) with the epicenter 36 kilometers south of Mamuju, the capital of West Sulawesi, and a depth of 18 kilometers, the United States Geological Survey said.

Hospitals and office buildings were destroyed in Majene district and Mamuju district in the nearby province of South Sulawesi, according to local media.

Scores of people were trapped under damaged houses and buildings and rescue efforts are underway.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Samsung Digital Plaza Added New Showroom In Dubarmarg
Jan 15, 2021
Cold Wave Continue In Terai Region
Jan 15, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 246 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 405 Recovery And 6 Deaths
Jan 14, 2021
Nepali Ambassador Rajbhandari Presented Letter of Credence To The King Of Belgium
Jan 14, 2021

More on News

Nepal And India To Discuss The Whole Gamut Of Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
We Don’t Play Cards Against Two Neighbors: PM Oli By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Bhutanese Refugee Dies After Fire Broke Out In Damak-based Beldangi Camp By Agencies 2 days, 22 hours ago
Indonesia Sriwijaya Air Passenger Plane Missing After Take-off By Agencies 5 days, 20 hours ago
Police Released Youths Who Were Arrested Wearing T-Shirt Demanded Where Is Nirmala’s Rapist’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
Foreign Minister Will visit India On Jan 14: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

MAHAKALI TREATY A Breakthrough By A Correspondent Jan 15, 2021
Book Nepal And The Great First World War By A Correspondent Jan 15, 2021
Kumbh Mela 2021 Begins In Haridwar : Importance Of World's Largest Religious Gathering By Agencies Jan 15, 2021
North Korean Holds Military Parade Attended By Kim By Agencies Jan 15, 2021
Samsung Digital Plaza Added New Showroom In Dubarmarg By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021
Cold Wave Continue In Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75