3 Dead, 24 Injured After M6.2 Earthquake Hits Indonesia

At least three people died and 24 were injured after a magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck the Indonesian province of West Sulawesi on Friday, the country's disaster mitigation agency said.
The quake hit at 2:18 a.m. local time (18:18 GMT Thursday) with the epicenter 36 kilometers south of Mamuju, the capital of West Sulawesi, and a depth of 18 kilometers, the United States Geological Survey said.
Hospitals and office buildings were destroyed in Majene district and Mamuju district in the nearby province of South Sulawesi, according to local media.
Scores of people were trapped under damaged houses and buildings and rescue efforts are underway.
VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75