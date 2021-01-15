COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 270 New Cases, 390 Recovery And 6 Deaths

With 270 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 266816.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3082 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 270 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 390 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 260567 the recovery rate is 97.66 percent.

As many as5 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1948. There are 4301 are active cases in the country.