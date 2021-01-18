Weather Update Forecast January 18 Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

Severe cold continues in the states of North India. Cold day and cold wave conditions continued in some parts of northern Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR. During the next 24 hours, there will be very thick fog in many places. There is a possibility of dense fog over terai.