Biden Administration Wants To Partner With Nepal To Meet The Common Challenges

Jan. 22, 2021, 3:44 p.m.

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry met with Prime Minister K.P. Oli to discuss President Biden’s top priorities. Ambassador Berry noted that the Biden administration wants to partner with Nepal and other countries to meet the common challenges that no single nation can face on its own – from climate change to nuclear proliferation, and from cyberwarfare to global health challenges like COVID-19.  

As President Biden said, “America has been tested and we have come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again. Not to meet yesterday’s challenges, but today’s and tomorrow’s.  We will lead not merely by the example of our power but by the power of our example.  We will be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress, and security.”

According to a press release issued by U.S. Embassy in Nepal, Ambassador Berry told Prime Minister Oli the new administration will use diplomacy as the premier tool for global engagement.  President Biden believes in international cooperation to solve common challenges like COVID-19. To that end, President Biden will resume U.S. membership in the World Health Organization.  He will also restore the U.S. relationship with other international organizations and reinvigorate partnerships with democracies around the world, including Nepal.

As a first order of business, President Biden has rejoined the Paris Climate Accord and will lead a diplomatic push to raise countries’ climate targets, including the United States.  Ambassador Berry recognized Nepal is on the front lines of climate change.  He relayed the Embassy’s desire to help make the Sagarmatha Sambaad dialogue a success and discuss how to address the effects of climate change together.

The Biden administration will be a leader on human rights, including by having a focus on uplifting the rights of women and girls at home and around the world. Ambassador Berry said he looks forward to working together on these issues.

The meeting with Prime Minister Oli was one in a succession of high-level meetings Ambassador Berry will have with Nepali government and political party leaders to discuss the new presidential administration’s global priorities.

