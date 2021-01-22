Japanese Assistance For Purchasing Sanitary Napkin Making Machine

Japanese Assistance For Purchasing Sanitary Napkin Making Machine

Jan. 22, 2021, 2:43 p.m.

Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Japan to Nepal YOSHIOKA Yuzo signed a grant contract with Mr. Damodar Prasad Yadav, Chairperson of Centre for Health and Environment Conservation (CHEC) Nepal, for installing a machine for making sanitary napkins to support the hygiene of poor women in Birgunj Municipality.

The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of about NPR 4 million.

At the online grant signing ceremony, Mr. Yoshioka said that he believes the project will support many poor women to access sanitary napkins at low cost, and contribute towards improving their personal hygiene.

CHEC Nepal, established in 2009, has been carrying out health and hygiene improvement programs in public schools alongside environmental preservation activities in Parsa District.

The Embassy of Japan believes that the support will contribute towards further enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

