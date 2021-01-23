COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 232 New Cases, 386 Recovery And 8 Deaths

Jan. 23, 2021, 4:46 p.m.

With 232 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 269188.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3541 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as232 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 386 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 263734 the recovery rate is 97.97 percent.

As many as8 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 1994. There are 3541 are active cases in the country.

