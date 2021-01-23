Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Jan. 23, 2021, 7:17 a.m.

With partial effect of western disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

