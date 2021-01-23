Global IME Bank Ltd Launches Cashless Transaction In Nakkhu

Global IME Bank Ltd Launches Cashless Transaction In Nakkhu

Jan. 23, 2021, 5:09 p.m.

To promote cashless transactions, Global IME Bank Ltd has started a program to start payment through QR code in groceries of Nakkhu Market area

Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank launches trading and payment cashless payment through QR Code in the groceries of Nakkhu areas of Lalitpur amid a function.

Photo (32).jpg

Global IME Bank has organize the program to promote cashless electronic transaction under financial literacy promotion program

Global IME Bank has said that it will organized more programs in future to promote cashless transaction to increase the access of people in banking sector

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 109 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 23, 2021
Pathao Nepal Signed An Agreement To Provide Insurance To Tts Customers And Riders
Jan 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 232 New Cases, 386 Recovery And 8 Deaths
Jan 23, 2021
Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Jan 23, 2021
Dahal-Nepal Led Communist Faction Held A Mass Protest Rally
Jan 22, 2021

More on Economy

Pathao Nepal Signed An Agreement To Provide Insurance To Tts Customers And Riders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
NOC Has Started A Study On Building A Pipeline From Charaali And Silliguri By Agencies 12 hours, 11 minutes ago
Hero Motorcorp Surpasses The Monumental 100 Million Cumulative Production Milestone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Minister Gyawali Stresses The Need To Ensure Easy And Affordable Access To Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Investment Bank Ltd Announces Total 18.5 Percent Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
International Year For The Elimination Of Child Labour By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Vaccines Will Reach In All The Provinces By Sunday By Agencies Jan 23, 2021
US Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Prabal Gurung's Design By Agencies Jan 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 109 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2021
Rape: A Sickening Problem In Nepal By Nimisha Gautam Jan 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 232 New Cases, 386 Recovery And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2021
Bhutan Exported Over Nu 27 Billion Worth Of Electricity To India In 2020 By Agencies Jan 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75