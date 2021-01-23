Global IME Bank Ltd Launches Cashless Transaction In Nakkhu

To promote cashless transactions, Global IME Bank Ltd has started a program to start payment through QR code in groceries of Nakkhu Market area
Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank launches trading and payment cashless payment through QR Code in the groceries of Nakkhu areas of Lalitpur amid a function.
Global IME Bank has organize the program to promote cashless electronic transaction under financial literacy promotion program
Global IME Bank has said that it will organized more programs in future to promote cashless transaction to increase the access of people in banking sector
