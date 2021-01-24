Light Snowfall Is Likely In Eastern And Western High Himalayas

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country , mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountainous regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to the division, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the central and western high mountaineous regions.