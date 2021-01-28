Israeli Embassy In Kathmandu Celebrates Tu Bishvat Planting Tree

The Embassy of Israel celebrated the Jewish festival, “Tu Bishvat (The New Year for the Trees)” today, 28 Jan 2021 at the Embassy garden. Marking the importance of nature in our lives and its conservation, the Swami Tree was planted, as a symbolic act of celebrating nature, goodness and promoting ecological awareness. Each tree is considered to have its birthday on Tu B’Shvat.

On this day, trees are planted all around Israel. It is also an educational day for children as it’s customary to take children on tree-planting outings. There is a custom to eat fruit like figs, dates, grapes and also nuts. This custom is a carry-over from Jewish life in the Diaspora - when fresh fruits from Israel were not available.

The Honorable Forests and Environment Minister Prem Bahadur Ale graced the tree plantation ceremony. He was accompanied by Dr. Bishwa Nath Oli, Secretary at the Ministry of Forests and Environment.

Expressing the importance of plantation, the Minister said, “Survival is not possible without plants. What Israel is doing in agriculture and forestry is exemplary. We are thankful to the Government of Israel for its expertise share and support in the field of agriculture.”

Thanking the Ministry for joining the Embassy in this deed, Hanan Goder, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal said, “We are all sharing the same planet and the environment. Planting a tree doesn’t just benefit us but our children and the future generations as well.”

Through this symbolic act, the Embassy is hopeful to spread a message that trees are vital; the roots of living and it’s a responsibility of each individual to take care of our natural world for the better today and tomorrow.