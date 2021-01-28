Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. No significant fall in day time temperature.

According Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Slightly fall in night time temperature. The temperature of Kathmandu valley falls to 2 degree Celsius. Similarly, the temperature in Bigatnagar is 2.8 degree Celsius.