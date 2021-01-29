Weather Update And Forecast For January 29 Across Nepal

Jan. 29, 2021, 7:35 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country , mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions and at one or two places of the western high mountainous region. No significant rise in day time temperature.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, mainly fair in the rest of the country.
There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions and at one or two places of the western high mountaineous region.

Meteorological Analysis

A cyclonic circulation is seen over Southeast Rajasthan and adjoining areas, while another system is over East Bangladesh. The system has partial impacts on Nepal. Apart from cold wave, dense fog has also affected normal life in eastern and central terai.

