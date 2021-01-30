Weather Update And Forecast For January 30 Across Nepal

Weather Update And Forecast For January 30 Across Nepal

Jan. 30, 2021, 7:28 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions. No significant trend in day time temperature.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are possibilities of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions. No significant trend in night time temperature.

Dense to very dense fog persisted over central and eastern terai Cold wave conditions continued over parts terai.

Weather Analysis

A cyclonic circulation is persisting over southeast Rajasthan. A trough is extending from the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh to south Konkan and Goa across the cyclonic circulation over the south east Rajasthan. An anti-cyclone is over South Odisha. A cyclonic circulation is persisting over eastern parts of Bangladesh.

