Partly Cloudy In Hilly Region Of Province 1

Jan. 31, 2021, 7:16 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern high mountaineous region.

