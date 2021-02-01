PM Oli Inaugurated Nepal’s Largest 400 kV Dhalkbar Substation

PM Oli Inaugurated Nepal’s Largest 400 kV Dhalkbar Substation

Feb. 1, 2021, 5:03 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has inaugurated 400 kV, Dhalkebar Substation; Nepal’s largest substation aimed a function today.

Expanded in 13 bighas of land, the 400-200 kV station will pave the way for export and import of electricity to India. Attended by Minister for energy, water resources and irrigation Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and Urban Development Minister Prabhu Sah, the substation will play key role in distribution of electricity to east and west along with India.

Based on Gas Insulated Technology, Dhalkebar substation is largest electricity hub of Nepal.

Constructed with the cost of Rs. 2.20 Billion of NEA and Nepal government, 400-200 kV substation has transformer capacity of 635 MVA and another 315 MVA’s transformer is under the process of installation.

Following the operation of the substation, Nepal and India have now first 400 kV cross border transmission line with the capacity to exchange up to 1000 MW. Following the completion of 400 MW Hetauda Dhalkebar Inaruwa transmission line, the substation can transfer 200 MW each to Hetauda and Inaruwa.

Even the substation can be used to distribute the electricity generated by 456 MW Upper Tamakosi to east and west Nepal through Gongar-Khimti-Dhalkebar 220 kV transmission line.

Until the completion of the Hetauda-Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission line, the substation can supply up to 300 MW of electricity to east and west.

Following the completion of the project, Nepal can export surplus electricity to India. The substation is constructed to further upgrade in future. Nepal will receive free electricity generated by Arun III through Dhalkebar.

Despite various obstructions including floodwater inundation and COVID-19 crisis, the project has completed in 3 years. The consultant of the project was a Nepali Company NEA Engineering.

Under the World Bank and NEA, 220-132 substation was constructed in Dhalkebar under Nepal India Transmission and trade project. The substation was recently strengthen and expanded further aiming to enhance the bilateral exchange and trade.

IMG-c2340f2bc162095a01ad996ba41dfc38-V.jpg


NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 85 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 159 New Cases, 264 Recovery And 0 Deaths
Feb 01, 2021
China Offers 300,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Grant To Nepal
Feb 01, 2021
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi 'Detained By Military'
Feb 01, 2021
Nepal Weather Forecast For February 1: Dense Fog Will Continue In Terai Region
Feb 01, 2021

More on Economy

Nepal And The World Bank Launch Nepal Urban Governance Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
NIBL Has Started Consolidated Banking Operations With City Express Finance Company Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Global IME Bank Ltd Launches Cashless Transaction In Nakkhu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Pathao Nepal Signed An Agreement To Provide Insurance To Tts Customers And Riders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
NOC Has Started A Study On Building A Pipeline From Charaali And Silliguri By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Hero Motorcorp Surpasses The Monumental 100 Million Cumulative Production Milestone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Commitment Towards GHGs Emission Reduction By Batu Uprety Feb 01, 2021
Nepali Army Holding Regular Drill With APCs In Kathmandu Valley Tonight By Agencies Feb 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 85 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 159 New Cases, 264 Recovery And 0 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2021
Second Wave Of COVID 19: Asian Underdogs Show The Way By Abijit Sharma Feb 01, 2021
NEPAL-INDIA RELATIONS Closed Narratives By Keshab Poudel Feb 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75