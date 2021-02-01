PM Oli Inaugurated Nepal’s Largest 400 kV Dhalkbar Substation

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has inaugurated 400 kV, Dhalkebar Substation; Nepal’s largest substation aimed a function today.

Expanded in 13 bighas of land, the 400-200 kV station will pave the way for export and import of electricity to India. Attended by Minister for energy, water resources and irrigation Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and Urban Development Minister Prabhu Sah, the substation will play key role in distribution of electricity to east and west along with India.

Based on Gas Insulated Technology, Dhalkebar substation is largest electricity hub of Nepal.

Constructed with the cost of Rs. 2.20 Billion of NEA and Nepal government, 400-200 kV substation has transformer capacity of 635 MVA and another 315 MVA’s transformer is under the process of installation.

Following the operation of the substation, Nepal and India have now first 400 kV cross border transmission line with the capacity to exchange up to 1000 MW. Following the completion of 400 MW Hetauda Dhalkebar Inaruwa transmission line, the substation can transfer 200 MW each to Hetauda and Inaruwa.

Even the substation can be used to distribute the electricity generated by 456 MW Upper Tamakosi to east and west Nepal through Gongar-Khimti-Dhalkebar 220 kV transmission line.

Until the completion of the Hetauda-Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission line, the substation can supply up to 300 MW of electricity to east and west.

Following the completion of the project, Nepal can export surplus electricity to India. The substation is constructed to further upgrade in future. Nepal will receive free electricity generated by Arun III through Dhalkebar.

Despite various obstructions including floodwater inundation and COVID-19 crisis, the project has completed in 3 years. The consultant of the project was a Nepali Company NEA Engineering.

Under the World Bank and NEA, 220-132 substation was constructed in Dhalkebar under Nepal India Transmission and trade project. The substation was recently strengthen and expanded further aiming to enhance the bilateral exchange and trade.



