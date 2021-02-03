Kathmandu Valley Logs 55 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 55 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 3, 2021, 4:57 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3597 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 55 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 55 cases, Kathmandu districts records 44 cases followed by Lalitpur 8 and Bhaktapur 3. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

At present, there are 1,396 active Covid-19 cases in Kathmandu while number of the same in Lalitpur is 60 and that in Bhaktapur is 14.

With 142 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271431.

