Weather Update And Forecast For February 3 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

