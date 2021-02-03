Weather Update And Forecast For February 3 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.
VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75