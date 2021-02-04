EC Demands Rs 7.79 Billion For Polls

The Election Commmission has made correspondence to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) demanding Rs. 7.79 billion to conduct and manage the upcoming elections to the Lower House of the parliament reports The Rising Nepal.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had announced the election for the House of Representatives on April 30 and May 10 this year. Following a discussion with the Minister for Finance Bishu Prasad Paudel, the EC on Tuesday had decided to make the demand of the said amount to the MoF.

Issuing a statement, it said that the elections would be organised in an economic way compared to th previous polls and enough caution would be paid to the safety from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The EC has prepared an economic procedure to conduct the election following the economic methods and coronavirus challenge. Budget is demanded for the minimum work required,” it said.

According to a daily, it is planning to repair the vehicles, equipment and materials used in previous elections. There is no plan to procure new equipment and vehicles.