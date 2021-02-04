EC Demands Rs 7.79 Billion For Polls

EC Demands Rs 7.79 Billion For Polls

Feb. 4, 2021, 7:54 a.m.

The Election Commmission has made correspondence to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) demanding Rs. 7.79 billion to conduct and manage the upcoming elections to the Lower House of the parliament reports The Rising Nepal.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had announced the election for the House of Representatives on April 30 and May 10 this year. Following a discussion with the Minister for Finance Bishu Prasad Paudel, the EC on Tuesday had decided to make the demand of the said amount to the MoF.

Issuing a statement, it said that the elections would be organised in an economic way compared to th previous polls and enough caution would be paid to the safety from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The EC has prepared an economic procedure to conduct the election following the economic methods and coronavirus challenge. Budget is demanded for the minimum work required,” it said.

According to a daily, it is planning to repair the vehicles, equipment and materials used in previous elections. There is no plan to procure new equipment and vehicles.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Inaugurated 220 Dana-Khurkot Transmission line
Feb 04, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 78 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 04, 2021
Japan Provides Assistance For DRR Project In Chitwan District
Feb 04, 2021
Advanced Engineering Signs MoU with Turkish Airlines
Feb 04, 2021
Police Arrested 80 Demonstrators From Kathmandu
Feb 04, 2021

More on News

Japan Provides Assistance For DRR Project In Chitwan District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 32 minutes ago
Police Arrested 80 Demonstrators From Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 46 minutes ago
General Strike Affects Normal Life In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 46 minutes ago
Nepal Government Calls For Immediate Release Of Myanmar’s Civilian Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Nepali Army Holding Regular Drill With APCs In Kathmandu Valley Tonight By Agencies 3 days ago
Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts Reception In Honour Of Nepali Winter K2 Ascent Team By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

PM Oli Inaugurated 220 Dana-Khurkot Transmission line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 78 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2021
Advanced Engineering Signs MoU with Turkish Airlines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 171 New Cases, 227Recovery And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2021
HBL Enables Government revenue Payment From Its Mobile Banking App By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2021
Book Review Environmental Issues And Problems Of Nepal By Basu Sharma Feb 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75