HBL Enables Government revenue Payment From Its Mobile Banking App

Himalayan Bank Limited has become the first bank to use National Payments Interface (NPI) for Government revenue collection from Mobile Bankingby enabling the feature of revenue payments to Government of Nepal from February 01, 2021. This allows the bank's customers to initiate Government revenue and tax payments with the convenience of Mobile Banking App. The Bank has extended the channel of NCHL's NPI to integrate and process such transactions.

Himalayan Bank has been providing real-time online fund transfer through its Mobile Banking channel using the underlying system of Connect IPS. This Government revenue payment has now been extended as additional services, which is expected to help customers and GoN for enhancing the service delivery for revenue collection. The customer can use the revenue related EBP No. in the Mobile Banking to initiate such payment and the payment will be made from the Bank’s account and processed through NPI for necessary connection with Government Revenue system. Apart from the Mobile Banking App of Connect IPS, the online revenue payments can now be initiated from the Mobile Banking App of HBL, HI-MB.

Himalayan Bank is one of the pioneer private commercial banks that is providing various alternate delivery channels to its customers. It has been providing its services through 70 branches, 4 extension counters, 146 ATMs and more than 4200 POS terminals. Along with the mobile and internet banking, it has been providing debit and credit cards of Visa, MasterCard, Amex and Union Pay.