Japan Provides Assistance For DRR Project In Chitwan District

The Government of Japan has extended US dollars 707,953 (about NRs 82.6 million), to SHAPLA NEER - Citizens’ Committee in Japan for Overseas Support, under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Schemes.

Shapla Neer, an international NGO based in Japan, will work with a Nepali partner NGO, Rural Reconstruction Nepal (RRN), to implement the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Strengthening Project in Chitwan District.

A grant contract relating to the project was signed and exchanged on 5 February 2021 by Saigo Masamichi, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, and Ms. Katsui Hiromi, Country Representative, Shapla Neer Nepal Office at the Embassy of Japan in Nepal.

The grant assistance will be used to strengthen community resilience to disasters in Madi Municipality, a flood prone area in Chitwan District.

The project will coordinate closely

with local government, stakeholders and community members to achieve the following major elements:

Capacity development of local government and communities: The project plans to develop the capacity of local institutions such as the Local Disaster Management Committees (LDMCs), Ward Disaster Management Committees (WDMCs) and Community Disaster Management Committees (CDMCs) on disaster risk reduction, and facilitate the cooperation between these committees and other stakeholders.

Establishment and maintenance of infrastructure: The project will support construction of river widening, gabions, and embankments, as well as retention walls and drainage systems. CDMCs will establish the maintenance system to keep the structures functional.

DRR public awareness activities: The project will prepare and distribute a self-learning brochure on DRR among government bodies, stakeholders and other NGOs.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects that this project will contribute towards improving DRR in the local communities in Chitwan District and will develop as a good practice for DRR in other districts in Nepal. It is also confident that the project will contribute towards furthering the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.