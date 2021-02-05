PM Oli Calls People To Defeat Splinter And Betrayers In General Elections

PM Oli Calls People To Defeat Splinter And Betrayers In General Elections

Feb. 5, 2021, 4:47 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that his party is a real and genuine NCP. Addressing a mass gathering of tens of thousands of people, PM Oli termed the Prachand-Nepal group as a faceless gang of power mongers. He said that the forthcoming general elections will be important and people will defeat the conspirators and splinter.

Oli was cheered all throughout the gathering by a thick volley of supporters. Oli's call for mass gathering right in front of the Narayanhiti Palace Museum was being looked at with interest by all segments of society.

The mass-gathering organized by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's supporters saw an attendance of tens of thousands of people who had arrived from various parts of the country. Rallies taken out from 13 different points in the valley had converged into the gathering in Durbarmarg.

Kp-Oli_Sabha_Durbarmarg-11.jpg

Prior preparations had been carried out to set the stage for the PM's 'show of strength' that was called in response to the Dahal-Nepal faction's protest programs in the recent past.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa announced that the third people's movement had begun. He riled the splinter group by saying that those willing to conduct a non-veg movement - a phrase coined by 'estranged' leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal - would be arrested and locked in a zoo.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel cautioned the splinter faction to not take any unconstitutional steps such as threatening the Election Commission. He further said that the government would compensate those that had suffered losses in yesterday's general strike called by the Dahal-Nepal faction.

Minister of Education Krishna Gopai Shrestha chaired the meeting.

The Dahal-Nepal faction has announced a gathering of similar nature in the capital on February 10 to counter Oli's gathering.

Kp-Oli_Sabha_Durbarmarg-12.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Registers 58 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 105 New Cases, 272 Recovery And 2 Deaths
Feb 05, 2021
Nepal To Export Electricity To India And Bangladesh: PM Oli
Feb 05, 2021
Biden Gives 1st Foreign Policy Speech
Feb 05, 2021
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Some Places Of Province 1 And Bagmati
Feb 05, 2021

More on News

Nepal To Export Electricity To India And Bangladesh: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 40 minutes ago
Japan Provides Assistance For DRR Project In Chitwan District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Police Arrested 80 Demonstrators From Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
General Strike Affects Normal Life In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
EC Demands Rs 7.79 Billion For Polls By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Nepal Government Calls For Immediate Release Of Myanmar’s Civilian Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Westerly Wind To Bring Rain Across Nepal By Agencies Feb 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 58 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 105 New Cases, 272 Recovery And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2021
Biden Gives 1st Foreign Policy Speech By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2021
Johnson & Johnson Asks US To Approve Single-dose COVID Jab By Agencies Feb 05, 2021
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Some Places Of Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75