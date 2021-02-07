COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases, 260 Recovery And 3 Deaths

With 119 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271925.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2251 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as119 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 260 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 268072 the recovery rate is 98.58 percent.

There were 3 death from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2038. There are 1815 are active cases in the country.