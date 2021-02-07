COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases, 260 Recovery And 3 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases, 260 Recovery And 3 Deaths

Feb. 7, 2021, 4:31 p.m.

With 119 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271925.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2251 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as119 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 260 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 268072 the recovery rate is 98.58 percent.

There were 3 death from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2038. There are 1815 are active cases in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
