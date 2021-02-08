COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 130 New Cases, 194 Recovery And 7 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 130 New Cases, 194 Recovery And 7 Deaths

Feb. 8, 2021, 5:09 p.m.

With 130 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272055.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3333 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 130 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 194 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 268072 the recovery rate is 98.61 percent.

There were 7 death from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2045. There are 1744 are active cases in the country.

