COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 130 New Cases, 194 Recovery And 7 Deaths

With 130 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272055.
Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3333 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 130 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.
He said that 194 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 268072 the recovery rate is 98.61 percent.
There were 7 death from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2045. There are 1744 are active cases in the country.
VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75