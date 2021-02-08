UK Committed To Continue Support To Nepal

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a virtual meeting with the Lord Ahmad, State Minister of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom, today. During the meeting, various matters relating to Nepal-UK bilateral relations and cooperation were discussed.

While appreciating the British cooperation to the COVAX facility through which developing countries including Nepal are benefited, Minister Gyawali stressed on the importance of concerted efforts at the bilateral and multilateral levels to address common challenge faced by humanity. Minister Lord Ahmad expressed commitment to continued development partnership with Nepal in various sectors, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides also exchanged views on the pressing issue of climate change. Minister Gyawali reiterated Nepal’s desire to work with the United Kingdom and other partner countries towards preserving mountain ecosystem and reducing impacts of climate change.

While discussing about the upcomingUnited Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and Sagarmatha Sambaad, Minister Ahmad hoped that the two countries could continue cooperation in these important agenda. MinisterGyawali assured him of Nepal’s full support with substantive participation in the COP26.

During the meeting, the two Ministers agreed tofurther strengthening and widening the multidimensional Nepal-UK relations.