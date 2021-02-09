Modi, Biden agreed Democratic Process Must Be Upheld In Myanmar

Modi, Biden agreed Democratic Process Must Be Upheld In Myanmar

Feb. 9, 2021, 7:57 a.m.

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to closely cooperate in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The White House said Biden talked with Modi over the phone on Monday. The talks were the first between the two leaders since Biden assumed presidency.

It said the two leaders confirmed jointly supporting freedom of navigation and territorial integrity in the region, as well as "a stronger regional architecture through the Quad." The Quad refers to the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

Under Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, the US sought to tackle China's increased maritime activities in the South China Sea and other areas, using the Quad framework.

Monday's talks showed that the Biden administration will retain a similar position.

Biden also stressed his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world.

The White House added that the two leaders also agreed that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Myanmar.

Agencies

Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Begins 300,000 Doses To Be Rolled Out
Feb 09, 2021
Over 100 Million People Have Gotten Coronavirus Shot
Feb 09, 2021
More Data Needed On AstraZeneca Vaccine: WHO
Feb 09, 2021
Myanmar Military Leader Addresses Nation After Coup
Feb 09, 2021
South Africa Suspends Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Roll-Out
Feb 08, 2021

More on International

Myanmar Military Leader Addresses Nation After Coup By Agencies 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Anti-Government Protests Grow In Myanmar By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Myanmar Military Tightens Crackdown By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Aung San Suu Kyi Could Face Prolonged Detention By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
Myanmar Needs A Form Of Democracy That Suits Its Reality: Coup Leader General Min Aung Hlaing By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago
UK Fundraising Hero Captain Sir Tom Moore DiesWith COVID By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Begins 300,000 Doses To Be Rolled Out By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
Over 100 Million People Have Gotten Coronavirus Shot By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
More Data Needed On AstraZeneca Vaccine: WHO By Agencies Feb 09, 2021
Partly Cloudy Gandaki, Lumbni, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2021
Nepal And France Second Bilateral Consultation Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2021
UK Committed To Continue Support To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75