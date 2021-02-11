Israeli Ambassador Expresses Commitment To Make ACE A Success

Hanan Goder, the Ambassador of Israel for Nepal, said that Israel is ready to help Nepal to modernize agriculture sector. Ambassador Goder expressed his commitment to make the project of establishing the Agriculture Centre of Excellence (ACE) a success.

While paying a courtesy call to Agriculture and Livestock Development Minister Padma Kumari Aryal, the ambassador said that the embassy will make all the possible effort to make the Nepal-Israel cooperation project effective and successful.

The ambassador also reaffirmed earlier commitment to provide technical support for the program. On October 3, Nepal government and Israel government had signed an agreement to run the program.

The government has already formed a steering committee led by a joint-secretary from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) while the ambassador has also informed that they have also selected representatives from their side.

Minister Aryal expressed her belief that the program will help increase agricultural production in the country. With a concept of 'Learn and Earn', the Israeli government is providing 11-month agricultural technical training to more than 500 Nepali students through this programme.

The technical team from Israel will be providing theoretical and practical training to the trainees related to different areas of the agriculture sector.During the meeting, Minsiter Aryal also expressed her gratitude towards the Israeli government for providing facilities to Nepali migrant workers working in Israel. Currently more than 3,000 Nepalis are employed in Israel.