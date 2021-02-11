Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there is no significant trend in day time temperature.
There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight. There is a partial influence of western disturbance.
