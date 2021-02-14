Weather Update And Forecasting Across Nepal

Feb. 14, 2021, 7:11 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

