Light Rain Is Possible At A Few Place Of The Hilly Regions

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 , partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region.