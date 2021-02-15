Light Rain Is Possible At A Few Place Of The Hilly Regions

Feb. 15, 2021, 7:34 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be possibility of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region. Slightly fall in day time temperature.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 , partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region.

