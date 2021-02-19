Democracy Is Not Merely A Periodical Elections: Former King Gyanendra

Former King Gyanendra Shah said that democracy is not merely a periodical election and governance system of rule of leaders but also a system of way of social life.
In his message to democracy day, former King Gyanendra said that the time has come for all of us to self evaluate with a pure soil of birthplace in the heart, He said that the country is heading to the complex situation due to the politics of exclusion and deprive
