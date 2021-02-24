Weather Update And Forecast For February 24 Across Nepal

Weather Update And Forecast For February 24 Across Nepal

Feb. 24, 2021, 7:02 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

