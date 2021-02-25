Ghana Receives First Shipment Of COVAX Vaccine

The first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to Ghana under an international framework to achieve fair distribution of vaccines.

Vaccination programs against the coronavirus are underway mainly in developed countries while many developing countries have no prospect of starting them.

To address the problem, the COVAX Facility was created with financial contributions from scores of countries.

The first supply from the initiative -- 600,000 doses -- arrived at an airport in Ghana's capital, Accra, on Wednesday.

The vaccine was developed by British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and produced in India.

UNICEF, which is tasked with supplying COVAX vaccines, said in a statement, "The only way out of this crisis is to ensure that vaccinations are available for all."

COVAX plans to supply nearly 2 billion vaccine doses to developing countries by the end of this year. But reaching that goal is difficult as things stand. The United Nations is calling on countries to provide more support.