Ghana Receives First Shipment Of COVAX Vaccine

Ghana Receives First Shipment Of COVAX Vaccine

Feb. 25, 2021, 7:14 a.m.

The first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to Ghana under an international framework to achieve fair distribution of vaccines.

Vaccination programs against the coronavirus are underway mainly in developed countries while many developing countries have no prospect of starting them.

To address the problem, the COVAX Facility was created with financial contributions from scores of countries.

The first supply from the initiative -- 600,000 doses -- arrived at an airport in Ghana's capital, Accra, on Wednesday.

The vaccine was developed by British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and produced in India.

UNICEF, which is tasked with supplying COVAX vaccines, said in a statement, "The only way out of this crisis is to ensure that vaccinations are available for all."

COVAX plans to supply nearly 2 billion vaccine doses to developing countries by the end of this year. But reaching that goal is difficult as things stand. The United Nations is calling on countries to provide more support.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Update And Forecast For February 25 Across Nepal
Feb 25, 2021
Japan Provides Assistance To Maternal And Child Health In Dang District
Feb 24, 2021
India Provides Support To Reconstruct School Building In Kathmandu
Feb 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 94 New Cases 71 Recovery And1 Deaths
Feb 24, 2021
Japan Appoints Takada “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador”
Feb 24, 2021

More on Health

Remdesivir Effective Treating COVID-19 Patients In Nepal By Agencies 55 minutes ago
Global COVID-19 Infections Surpass 112 Million By Agencies 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
White House To Roll Out Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses Next Week, Pending Authorization By REUTERS 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 94 New Cases 71 Recovery And1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours ago
Nepal To Administer Second Dose Of Vaccine After 8 Weeks By Agencies 19 hours, 52 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 53 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Committed To End All Kinds Of Discrimination: Foreign Minister Gyawali By Agencies Feb 25, 2021
Weather Update And Forecast For February 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2021
Japan Provides Assistance To Maternal And Child Health In Dang District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2021
India Provides Support To Reconstruct School Building In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2021
Hydro Meteorological Events Increasingly Becoming Dangerous Not Only In Nepal But Also Here In Japan: Professor Satoru Nishikawa By Keshab Poudel Feb 24, 2021
Japan Appoints Takada “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75