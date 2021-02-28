EU Ambassador Nona Derez And Mayor Of Lalipur Maharjan Jointly Laid The Foundation Of Multipurpose Training Center In Bugmati

European Ambassador to Nepal Nona Deprez and Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Chiri Babbu Mahajan jointly laid the foundation stone of the Multipurpose Training Center in Bugmati amid a function on Friday.

The center will use to train people in traditional crafts of the areas. “Training young people in traditional crafts like woodcarving is a great example of the economic opportunities of promoting culture.”

During the program, EU ambassador to Nepal Nona Deprez thanked the local community, UN-Habitat Nepal for the preservation of traditional crafts. She also thanked the Mayor of Lalitpur for their exemplary cooperation to restore the ancient cultural city of Bungamati.

Photo Twitter EU In Nepal