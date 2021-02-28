Weather Update And Forecasting For February 28 Across Nepal

There will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 along with partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region.

There are generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 along with partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region tonight.