Japan Provides Assistance For Quality Education

Japanese Assistance for the Project for Improvement of Quality of Education in Quake-affected Areas and Marginalized Communities

March 1, 2021, 5:17 p.m.

The Government of Japan has extended US dollars 877,008 (about NRs. 102.82 million), to Shanti Volunteer Association under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Schemes.

Shanti Volunteer Association, a Japanese NGO based in Tokyo, will work with Nepali partner NGOs Samunat Nepal and READ Nepal, and targeted local communities to improve library and learning center services in four districts and to provide improved teaching methods.

A grant contract for this project was signed and exchanged betweenYOSHIOKA Yuzo, Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Nepal and MIYAKE Takafumi, Country Director, Shanti Volunteer Association Nepal Office.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, this project, now in its second year, aims at improving services provided by community libraries and learning centers in Makawanpur, Lalitpur, Solukhumbu, Syangja and Sunsari districts. It will also provide teaching methods and install library corners at 53 schools in Makawanpur district to improve the learning environment.

\The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects that this project will build disaster resilient libraries and learning centers in earthquake affected areas and will contribute to improve the quality of education. It is also confident that the project will strengthen the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

