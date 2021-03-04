Japan Constructs Classrooms In Gulmi District

An official of the Embassy of Japan handed over a school building for specialized courses in agriculture to the Shree Nepal Rastriya Tribhuwan Secondary School, Gulmi District. Approximately 90 percent of the population in Gulmi District is engaged in agriculture, but productivity has remained low.

The low productivity is also among the reasons that has caused the younger generation seek employment abroad. According to a report in 2018, Gulmi District generates the largest number of migrant workers. In order to address this situation, the Shree Nepal Rastriya Tribhuwan Secondary School planned a curricula of specialized courses in agriculture.

The curriculum offers full-time courses for students of Grades 9 and 10. The courses are designed to include subjects such as animal husbandry, sericulture, farm land management, and agricultural processing. With the implementation of the project, the school also aims to interest the younger generation in agriculture. Youth in rural areas generally tend to think that farming does not guarantee a stable income, which however, can change if it is done with the necessary knowledge and skills.

The Embassy of Japan expects this project will contribute to improving the lives of local farmers in Gulmi District and also promote the country’s rich agricultural resources. The Embassy also hopes the assistance will further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal.