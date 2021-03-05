Kathmandu Valley Confirms 58 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 58 COVID-19 Cases

March 5, 2021, 4:28 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6143 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 58 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 58 cases, Kathmandu districts records 46 cases followed by Lalitpur 5 and Bhaktapur 7.

With 120 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274608.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 120 New Cases 83 Recoveries And 0 Deaths
Mar 05, 2021
Nepal’s Muskan Khatun Wins 2021 International Women of Courage Award
Mar 05, 2021
Weather Update And Forecast For March 5 Across Nepal
Mar 05, 2021
India Provides Grant For The Construction Of New School Building In Butwal
Mar 04, 2021
Smarter Food Policy Could Boost Health And Economic Recovery Of Asian Cities
Mar 04, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 120 New Cases 83 Recoveries And 0 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
Italy Blocks Vaccine Shipment For Australia By Agencies 10 hours, 46 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 49 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 107 New Cases 78 Recoveries And 0 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Vaccine Centers In Kathmandu Distict By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
How A Changing Virus Is Reshaping Scientists’ Views On COVID-19 By REUTERS 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Biplav-Led Nepal Communist Party Signed Three Point Agreement Agreeing To Join Peaceful Politics By Agencies Mar 05, 2021
Never The Twain Shall Meet By Hemang Dixit Mar 05, 2021
Nepal’s Muskan Khatun Wins 2021 International Women of Courage Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2021
Melamchi Water To Reach Kathmandu On Saturday, Urged Locals To Cautions By Agencies Mar 05, 2021
Sunkoshi-Marin Diversion Project To Irrigate 120.000 Hectors Of Land In Province 2 By Agencies Mar 05, 2021
Buddha Air To Fly On Janakpur-Ayodhya Route By Agencies Mar 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75