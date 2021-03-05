Kathmandu Valley Confirms 58 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6143 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 58 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 58 cases, Kathmandu districts records 46 cases followed by Lalitpur 5 and Bhaktapur 7.

With 120 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274608.