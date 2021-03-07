Weather Analysis and Forecast For March 7 Across Nepal

Weather Analysis and Forecast For March 7 Across Nepal

March 7, 2021, 7:18 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country. There is possibility of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

There will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province. There will be possibility of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region tonight.

