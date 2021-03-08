Weather Forecast For March 8 Across Nepal: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim Province

Weather Forecast For March 8 Across Nepal: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim Province

March 8, 2021, 1 p.m.

Generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province along with in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province. Chances of brief snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

Tonight

Partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Zonta Club Kathmandu Honors Inspirational Women on Yellow Rose Day 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Works Start On India Funded Reconstruction of Secondary School In Chandragiri
Mar 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 57 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases 42 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Mar 08, 2021
Golyan Elected Chairman Of CBFIN Chairman
Mar 08, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Analysis and Forecast For March 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy Province Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Update And Forecast For March 5 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy Across Hilly Areas Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Zonta Club Kathmandu Honors Inspirational Women on Yellow Rose Day 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2021
Works Start On India Funded Reconstruction of Secondary School In Chandragiri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2021
Water Diverted To Bagmati River from Melamchi Project For Shivaratri By Agencies Mar 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 57 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases 42 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2021
International Women’s Day 2021 By Agencies Mar 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75