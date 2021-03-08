Weather Forecast For March 8 Across Nepal: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim Province

Generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province along with in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province. Chances of brief snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

Tonight

Partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province.