Brazil Company Requests Emergency Authorization To Use India's Covaxin

March 9, 2021, 7:38 a.m.

SAO PAULO/ Brazilian company Precisa Medicamentos, representing India’s Bharat Biotech, on Monday said it requested that the country’s health regulator, Anvisa, grant emergency authorization to use the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, it said Covaxin would be trialed in a Phase Three study in Brazil carried out in partnership with Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital.

