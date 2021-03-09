Brazil Company Requests Emergency Authorization To Use India's Covaxin

SAO PAULO/ Brazilian company Precisa Medicamentos, representing India’s Bharat Biotech, on Monday said it requested that the country’s health regulator, Anvisa, grant emergency authorization to use the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, it said Covaxin would be trialed in a Phase Three study in Brazil carried out in partnership with Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital.
