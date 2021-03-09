Japan Provides Assistance To Implement Drinking Water, Livelihood Improvement And New Born Child Project In Various Districts

Japanese Assistance for Water and Sanitation Facilities Construction and Hygiene Education Intervention Project for Primary and Secondary Schools in Mugu District, Nepal

The Government of Japan has extended US dollars 865,034 (about NRs. 101.13 million), to Good Neighbors Japan under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Schemes.

Good Neighbors Japan will work with Good Neighbors Nepal, Shree Karnali Poverty Abetment & Development Forum, and Village Development Committees in Mugu District, and aims at improving the water hygiene environment at public elementary and junior high schools in Mugu District. A grant contract for this project was signed and exchanged on 9th March 2021 by Mr. YoshiokaYuzo, Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Nepal and Ms. SATO Makiko, Good Neighbors Japan.

This project aims to provide water and sanitation facilities and hygiene education which promotes proper hygiene practice to 31 primary and secondary schools in Mugu District. The main activities of this project are to construct and repair drinking water supply facilities, construct gender-friendly toilets, establish and strengthen school WASH management committees, and provide menstrual hygiene management education.

Combining all these activities, this project improves access to safe water and gender equality in education. The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects that this project will contribute to achieve access to safe water and to increase the number of girl students’ educational attainment in Mugu. It is also confident that the project will strengthen the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

Japanese Assistance for Livelihood Improvement through Agriculture in Sindhupalchowk District

(Kathmandu: March 9): The Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Japan to Nepal, Mr. YOSHIOKA Yuzo, signed a grant contract for US$ 453,368 (about NRs. 53 million) with Ms. Nakajima Ayaka, Country Representative of the Japan Asian Association and Asian Friendship Society (JAFS) to implement a project to support earthquake-affected communities in Sindhupalchowk District to enhance livelihoods through agriculture.

The support was made under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2020 and will be implemented by JAFS, an international NGO based in Osaka, Japan, in collaboration with its local partner NGO, AFS-Nepal. The project focuses on building irrigation and life water systems and training local farmers on using the systems.

JAFS will also support the establishment of agricultural cooperatives to help farmers to collaborate with each other to add value to their products. It will also provide opportunities farmers for to learn how to grow varieties of fruits and vegetables, such as pineapples, lemons and mangos, etc.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will help towards improving the livelihoods of farmers in earthquake-affected areas, and believes that it will also enhance the friendly relations existing between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

Japanese Assistance for Improvement of New Born and Child Health Project in Banke District

(Kathmandu: March 9): The Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Japan to Nepal, Mr. YOSHIOKA Yuzo signed a grant contract for US$ 448,618 (about NRs 52 million) with Ms. Onishi Yuka, Project Manager of ADRA Japan, for implementing a project to improve newborn and child health in Banke District.

The support was provided under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2020 and will be implemented by ADRA Japan, an international NGO based in Tokyo, and its implementing partner, ADRA Nepal, and its local NGO partner, ENRUDEC.

The grant has been used to repair and upgrade five Health Posts and one Primary Health Care Center in the district, and for installing medical equipment at 48 health facilities, including at the Bheri Federal Hospital. The project also organized training and seminars for health service providers in coordination with Lumbini Province, the Health Office, Banke, and local government units.

The project focuses on enhancing the capacity of health service providers and it will raise awareness for local communities. ADRA believes that understanding the importance of care is the first step to save the lives of mothers, newborn babies, and children. The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will enhance child health care services and the understanding of people about basic health care. It also believes that the project will further strengthen the friendly relations between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.