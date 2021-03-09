Weather Forecast For March 9: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 tonight.