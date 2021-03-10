COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 104 New Cases 63Recoveries And No Death

With 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274973.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3488 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 104 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 63 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 2710507. The recovery rate is 98.57 percent.

There were no deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3012. There are 911are active cases in the country.