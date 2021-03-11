Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely In Hilly Regions

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of the country towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.