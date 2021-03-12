Manisha Koirala’s Spiritual Music Album Released

Manisha Koirala’s Spiritual Music Album Released

March 12, 2021, 8:32 a.m.

Stabadi Purush Satyamohan Joshi released spiritual album of Bolywood actress Manishna Koirala’s Mahamritynjaya Mantra amid a function in Patan Durbar Square. The Bhajan was released on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratrai.

Surendra Shrestha and Saraswati Khatri of Sursudha Group joined with Manisha Koirala. It is played in traditional style in Sanskrit. Composed by Surendra Shrestha, Rajib Shrestha played Sitar, Prem Rana Flute and Bikas Singh Guitar.

Broadcasted from Times Music Spiritual Youtube Channel, the video is directed and edited by Anup Sapkota and Ujjawal Joshi and Jabed Khan shouted the video. Shooting was perfumed in Pashupatinath Temple and Durbar Square and recorded by Deep Tuladhar.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nilam Dhungana First Female Deputy Governor Of Nepal Rastra Bank
Mar 12, 2021
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Mar 12, 2021
Maha Shivratrai And Nepal Army Day 2077 Celebrated
Mar 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 40 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 11, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases 66 Recoveries And No Death
Mar 11, 2021

More on National

Maha Shivratrai And Nepal Army Day 2077 Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 19 minutes ago
India Supports The Reconstruction Of Dharmashala At Budhanilkantha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 27 minutes ago
India Builds Himalaya Secondry School In Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Deputy Chief of Indian Embassy Inaugurates New Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
STATUE OF LATE DILLI JUNG THAPA Recognition For Cause By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Ambassador Of India To Nepal Kwatra Lays Foundation Stone For Reconstruction of Kumari Chhen In Lalitpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Nilam Dhungana First Female Deputy Governor Of Nepal Rastra Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2021
Singati Hydro Begins Test Generation By Agencies Mar 12, 2021
UML, JSP Close To Agreement By Agencies Mar 12, 2021
ADB Suspends Funding Myanmar Government. Projects By Agencies Mar 12, 2021
Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Bill By Agencies Mar 12, 2021
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75