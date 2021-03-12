Manisha Koirala’s Spiritual Music Album Released

Stabadi Purush Satyamohan Joshi released spiritual album of Bolywood actress Manishna Koirala’s Mahamritynjaya Mantra amid a function in Patan Durbar Square. The Bhajan was released on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratrai.

Surendra Shrestha and Saraswati Khatri of Sursudha Group joined with Manisha Koirala. It is played in traditional style in Sanskrit. Composed by Surendra Shrestha, Rajib Shrestha played Sitar, Prem Rana Flute and Bikas Singh Guitar.

Broadcasted from Times Music Spiritual Youtube Channel, the video is directed and edited by Anup Sapkota and Ujjawal Joshi and Jabed Khan shouted the video. Shooting was perfumed in Pashupatinath Temple and Durbar Square and recorded by Deep Tuladhar.