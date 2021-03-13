Kathmandu Valley Logs 44 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 44 COVID-19 Cases

March 13, 2021, 4:46 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2362 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 44 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 44 cases, Kathmandu districts records 36 cases followed by Lalitpur 14 .

With 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275178.

