Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 13 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region tonight