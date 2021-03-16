President Bhandari To Pay Visit To Bangladesh

President Bhandari To Pay Visit To Bangladesh

March 16, 2021, 5:12 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is paying a two-day State visit to Bangladesh from March 22 to 23 at the friendly invitation of President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid.
Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) informed that the Nepali delegation accompanying the President will consist of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and secretaries and senior officials of the ministry, the Office of the President and other relevant ministries.
During the visit, President Bhandari will attend the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, in Dhaka, the statement read.
On the occasion, the President will deliver a statement on the theme of "Nepal-Bangladesh relations and Bangabandhu's birth centenary".

