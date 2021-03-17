Kathmandu Valley Confirms 53 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2781 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 53 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 53 cases, Kathmandu districts records 29 cases followed by Lalitpur 13 and Bhaktapur 11 .

With 114 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275424.